MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former president of the University of South Alabama has passed away, according to the current president of the college.

Dr. Tony Waldrop, 70, was the third president of USA and died in Chapel Hill, NC. after a lengthy illness. Dr. Waldrop served as president from 2014 to 2021.

While president of the college, Dr. Waldrop accomplished many things including expanding USA Health, constructing Hancock Whitney Stadium, developing the School of Marine and Environmental Sciences, and launching the Honors College.

Dr. Waldrop leaves his wife, Dr. Julee Waldrop, and their two children, Cabe and Dallas.

Current USA President Dr. Jo Bonner announced Dr. Waldrop’s passing on Facebook.

“While I never had the privilege of working at the University when Dr. Waldrop was president, I know his legacy lives on in each of us through this commitment to education, research, service and healthcare. He left us with a strong foundation, and we will honor him as we build on his contributions at the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.” Jo Bonner, University of South Alabama President

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. A guestbook remembering Dr. Waldrop will be placed in the Widdon Administration Building during the upcoming week for anyone who would like to sign it.