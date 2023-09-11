MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 68-page federal lawsuit was filed against Spring Hill College by a former student athlete alleging homophobic discrimination by students and a coach.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit alleges that Spring Hill College violated Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on their sexual preference.

The lawsuit accuses athletic coach Craig McVey and two other former students for their role in the alleged discrimination.

The documents say that the two students would call the plaintiff slurs, threatened to beat him up, and even made inappropriate gestures towards him.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff advised the coach of the harassment, and the plaintiff accuses him of witnessing the alleged harassment and allowing him to continue.

The lawsuit seeks monetary and punitive damages for the plaintiff.

We reached out to Spring Hill College for a comment, but a spokesperson said they cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

Below is the full lawsuit.