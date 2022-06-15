MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Spring Hill College soccer star accused of raping a fellow student took the stand on day seven of his trial.

Vassil Kokali is facing three criminal charges in the case including rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and burglary.

Kokali took the stand and testified about the night in question back in March of 2021. Kokali told the jury he had consensual sex with the victim, Audrey Cox.

Normally we do not identify victims of sexual assault but Cox has publicly shared her story with WKRG News 5 in the past. In his testimony, Kokali detailed how he ran into Cox and her friends at Piano Bar on the night of the alleged assault.

Kokali said they saw each other there before going to Saddle Up Saloon. In his testimony, Kokali told the courtroom that he and Cox were hanging out at the bar. Kokali said Cox asked him to go back to her dorm room that night.

Kokali said he stayed out at Saddle Up when Cox went back to her dorm but said he went and met her at her dorm room after he left the bar. There he said the two engaged in consensual sexual intercourse.

Kokali denied that he forced her to have sex and also denies the allegation that he broke into her residence. At times, Kokali got emotional on the stand and talked about the stress these allegations have caused him.

In addition to Kokali, several of his friends took the stand and testified about his character. The defense will call one more witness to the stand on Thursday. A verdict could come as soon as Thursday afternoon.