Former South director of student media arrested for theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heather Leigh Stanley, the University of South Alabama’s former director of student media, was arrested by USA’s police department Friday, Oct. 2, for theft.

Police charged her with first-degree Theft and transported her to Mobile Metro Jail, according to a statement from the University.

South is not releasing any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The full statement is below.

Friday, the University of South Alabama Police Department arrested Heather Leigh Stanley, the University’s former director of student media, and charged her with first-degree theft. USA Police transported the suspect to Mobile Metro Jail. Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. University of South Alabama

LATEST STORIES: