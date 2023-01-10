MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of South Alabama Athletics confirmed the passing of long time Jaguars athletic administrator and golf coach, Hal Williams, Tuesday night.

Williams passed away in New Orleans “with his family by his side,” according to the release.

Williams worked within the Jaguars Athletic Department for over 30 years finishing his career as the associate athletic director. Williams is a 1976 graduate of USA and returned to his alma mater in 1988 to serve as the head golf coach and NCAA compliance officer.

“Words cannot express what Hal meant to the university and his colleagues,” South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann, Ph.D. said. “His loyal service was complimented by his sincere concern for others. He touched the lives of thousands of people whether it was student-athletes, staff, or fans. He will be remembered forever not only for what he did but for who he was.”

Under Williams the golf team won three Sun Belt Conference championships. Williams was named the assistant athletic director in 1996. In 2005, he was promoted to associate director of athletics.

Current Jaguars head basketball coach Richie Riley shared his condolences in a tweet Tuesday night.

The tweet said “Hal was the best of the best! One of the first people I met when we got here and made me laugh every time I saw him! He was supportive win or lose and a true friend. Words can’t express how much I will miss him! RIP to the Ultimate Jag!”

Williams is a Mobile native who graduated from Murphy High School. Williams attended The Citadel on a football scholarship who later transferred to USA. While at USA, Williams served as a student assistant coach and trainer under former coaches Jimmy Taylor and Cliff Ellis.

Williams is survived by his wife and their four sons. The release said arrangements are being made and will be announced once they become available.