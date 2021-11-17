Former South Alabama coach enjoying playoff run at UMS-Wright

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The third round of the high school football playoffs kick-off Friday night and to no one’s surprise, UMS-Wright is still playing. The Bulldogs play a 5A road game at Andalusia. In this year’s playoffs, Terry Curtis has a new face on his coaching staff that is no stranger to football, or Mobile.

When UMS-Wright closed out the regular season beating undefeated Helena, a 6A team, it showed us that Terry Curtis’s team has the talent to go deep in the playoffs, but that is nothing new for a program that has won eight state championships during his time at the school.

“We’ve done this for 21 out of 23 years, we’ve been at least the 3rd round, that’s pretty special,” Terry Curtis said. “When you get to this point you kind of play it out and see what you can do, and let it all hang out. You just hope that if you don’t win, somebody is just better than you.”

The UMS-Wright coaching staff had a surprise addition this season as former South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell volunteered to help coach the offensive line. Steve’s staying in the game and close to family.

“Get to spend time around my daughter who is cheering here so and get to work with Coach Curtis and a great group of coaches and players, it’s been a lot of fun, it’s been very refreshing,” Campbell said.

Coach Campbell not just passing time — he’s an active participant in what’s going on.

“I thought he was going to show up and like whenever he could, whenever, yeah he’s really takin on the role and is doing a great job!” said Cole Blaylock, a junior at UMS-Wright. “He hasn’t missed a practice, he hasn’t missed a game, he don’t miss weekends, he’s here on Sunday with the rest of us at the same time and hasn’t asked for anything special, which I knew it was going to be like, I knew that it was going to be different for him, but when he said he would do it, man it was good stuff!”

And after a season away from college football, is the former Jaguar coach looking to get back to coaching at the college level again?

“I don’t know what’s in my future, I know it’s this is has been a lot of fun, the college game has changed a lot since I first got in it,” Campbell said. “Everything from the portal, to name, image and likeness, the Covid years, a bunch of stuff, so this has been a breath of fresh air, it’s been a lot of fun, we’ll never close the door on anything.”