Former Senior Bowl director dead

Steve Hale ran the game in Mobile for almost two decades

(WKRG) — Steve Hale, former President and CEO of the Senior Bowl, has died.

Hale passed away in Columbus, GA. He was 64.

Hale ran the Senior Bowl in Mobile from 1994 through 2012. The game sold out 17 of 19 times under his direction. The game’s national profile also expanded under Hale, but he angered many locally in 2009 when he suggested the game might move from Mobile.

He later became an agent for college and professional football coaches.

Hale played at East Carolina for Pat Dye and coached at Alabama under Bear Bryant and Ray Perkins. He also coached at Southern Miss.

