Former Satsuma Police Officer under investigation by ALEA

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG)- The Satsuma Police Department confirms an active investigation surrounding one of its former officers.

Chief Clint Harrell says Officer Austin Henage is no longer employed with the department.

Chief Harrell would not release additional details, but he says ALEA is currently conducting its own investigation.

News 5 interviewed Henage earlier this month as the department was working to raise money for a new police K9.

Captain James Rigby with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation tells News 5 the investigation started within the last two weeks.

“We were requested by the Satsuma Chief of police to look into some misuse of protected information,” said Rigby. “We got approval to open up a case and it’s ongoing. Everything that we do from this point forward will be turned over to the DA’s Office.”

The claims could follow with criminal charges.

News 5 has made attempts to reach Henage but we have been unsuccessful.

Satsuma Police referred us to the Mobile County Personnel Board for additional information regarding Henage no longer being with the department. We are waiting to hear back.