MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Saraland skating rink manager, accused of befriending young boys in order to sexually abuse them, was sentenced Wednesday.

Sean Howell pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of producing child pornography. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Investigators said Howell admitted to using his job to meet the boys and then filmed the encounters. Law enforcement found videos and pictures of the alleged abuse on Howell’s phone.