PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The DA’s office confirmed the Former Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board manager has been taken into custody.

Nia Bradley, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb 23. Bradley was the name on the PWWSB cards for purchasing Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and other high-end products.

Bradley is being charged with aggravated theft by deception and Theft 1st.

Federal and state agencies were at the Prichard Water and Sewer Board offices Tuesday afternoon. They arrive in the wake of allegations that Prichard Water employees used were using Board money to buy themselves lavish gifts, including designed handbags, airline flights, and cosmetics.

MCSO executed multiple search warrants at several properties owned by the Prichard Water Board. FBI agents were seen carrying out computers, files and more than a dozen boxes nearly six hours after the raid began.

The Mobile District Attorney’s Office began an investigation earlier in the month after a report showed questionable credit card charges. Locals have voiced their complaints.

This is a developing story that will be updated.