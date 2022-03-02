MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anthony Bradley, husband to former Prichard Water and Sewer Board manager Nia Bradley, was released from jail on bond Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley was previously arrested on Feb. 25, 2022 and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree. His bond was set at $200,000 on Feb. 28, 2022.

On Feb. 7, reports were released that showed questionable credit card charges through the company that totaled to $3,998,215.36. His wife, Nia Bradley, was then taken into custody on Feb. 23. It was not until Mobile County Sheriff’s Office raided the home on Feb. 25, that Anthony was taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March, 7 2022.