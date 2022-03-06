MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nia Bradley, former Prichard Water Board manager, is set to have a bond hearing and arraignment on Monday, March 7.

According to her attorney, Jason Darley, he filed a motion to have Bradley appear in person. The motion was approved. It is somewhat unusual for a defendant who is still in jail to appear in person. Since the pandemic, many hearings involving defendants who are still behind bars are done remotely via video conference from the jail. In his filing, Darley said having Bradley in person would allow for better communication and would help ensure this hearing did not conflict with the start of a different trial he’s a part of.

In a separate filing, Darley said Bradley has a right to a bond. She was denied bond in a previous hearing. The state argued she is a flight risk because she and her husband have passports. Darley argues the state has no evidence she will flee, just that she has a passport. He argues Bradley has a home, business, two children, and ties to the Mobile area that do not make her a flight risk. Darley writes that the state can request electronic monitoring if they believe she was going to flee.

Bradley was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, after reports revealed questionable credit card charges which totaled over $3 million. The credit card used was in Bradley’s name and purchases were made at high-end stores such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley, was arrested but is currently out of jail on bond, which was $200,000.