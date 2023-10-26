MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Prichard Police officer charged with murder received a mistrial Wednesday, according to court documents.

Jonathan Murphy is accused of killing his neighbor in 2020 over an ongoing dispute about noise at the apartment complex where each lived.

Murphy was the courtesy officer at the complex. He was fired from the police department after the incident, according to past reports.

Murphy was accused of shooting and killing Larry Taylor, 39, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21. A homicide detective with the Mobile Police Department testified in a previous hearing that the men had gotten into an argument that turned physical and led to the shooting.

Murphy was also accused in a deadly shooting in 2017. The family of the man killed in that shooting, Lawrence Hawkins, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murphy in 2020.

A status hearing is set for Nov. 9.

