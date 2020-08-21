Former Prichard Chief of Staff sentenced to 12 months, 1 day in federal prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former City of Prichard Chief of Staff James Blackman was sentenced Friday to 12 months and one day in federal prison on corruption charges.

Blackman was sentenced to prison on counts 1 and 18 which include concerning programs receiving federal funds and money laundering.

Blackman will also have to pay $200,000 to the City of Prichard.

LATEST STORIES: