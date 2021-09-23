Former pediatric cancer patients ring the end of treatment bell at USA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thirteen former pediatric cancer patients marked the end of their treatments on Sept. 22 with a bell ringing ceremony held at USA Health Children’s and Women’s’ Hospital in Mobile. 

Children of all ages rung the bell to celebrate the end of their treatments. USA Health pediatric oncologists and other caregivers gave their former patients engraved silver bells to commemorate the event. 

Due to COVID-19, the bell ringing ceremony was canceled in 2020. 

Children of all ages rung the golden bell this year.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

