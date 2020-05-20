Former MPD officer arrested and charged with theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer turned himself in Wednesday, months after he left the force during an internal investigation.

Former Sgt. Mark Hearn was booked into Metro Jail on charges of theft of property and using his position for personal gain. He bonded out of jail an hour after he was booked.

Hearn left the department in February while under an internal investigation, although Mobile Police would not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Mobile Police said the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the case.

Hearn is one of several MPD officers to either leave under scrutiny or be terminated in recent months. Earlier in May, Officer Alex Westry was terminated for alleged misconduct on the city’s impound lot.

LATEST STORIES: