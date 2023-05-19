MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police Department officer and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on a grand jury indictment Friday, according to court documents.

Tyler Murphy was arrested for first-degree sodomy on May 19. In February, Murphy was arrested on separate rape and sodomy charges.

“The District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate any abuse of power by any officer,” said officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. “When law enforcement abuses their authority and power it creates a distrust amongst the community in which they serve. We cannot have that and we will not stand for it.”

MCSO was notified on January 24 that Murphy was being investigated at which time he was placed on administrative leave. Murphy is no longer employed with MCSO. He was hired in September 2022.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the District Attorney’s office.