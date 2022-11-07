MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile County judge sentenced a former Mobile Police officer to 40 years in prison following an October guilty ruling from a Mobile County Jury in connection to sexual extortion, according to a tweet from the Mobile District Attorney.

Jamorris Cage, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual extortion in April 2021. According to previous court documents, Cage threatened to have a woman arrested if she did not grant him sexual favors.

At the time, WKRG spoke with Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste who said another officer learned about the incidents from the victim in a “casual conversation.”

Battiste told WKRG the following in 2021:

“One bad officer tarnishes the shield for thousands of officers,” said Battiste. “I’m definitely disappointed in the officer and empathetic of our victims to have gone through such an ordeal with an officer, somebody that the public has placed it’s trust in.”

On Monday, Nov. 7, Cage was sentenced to the maximum penalty, 20 years for each count which equates to 40 years time.