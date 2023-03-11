MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After April Wright, owner of cleaning service Cleaned Wright, raised her concerns about a pest problem T Orange Grove Homes, she says the Housing Authority terminated her contract. But the CEO of the Mobile Housing Authority, Michael Pierce, says this is not the case.

Wright was contracted to clean certain units for the Mobile Housing Authority, starting in June. She says she was very excited to clean but noticed there was an issue with pests running around in kitchen cabinets and in the bathroom.

“I walked in the kitchen, and I seen the roaches crawling,” said Wright. “I told my team to stop, get back in the van, put everything back in the van. I said, That’s it. I was like, there’s not enough money for me to take these things back home with me.”

She took the videos in the Orange Grove Homes which show roaches crawling around kitchen cabinets and in the bathroom on the shower.

She documented the videos in August of last year and says she raised her concerns to the Housing Authority numerous times. She says after she went to them, no action was taken, and she was let go two months later in October.

“I think about if my mom or any elderly was in these apartment homes,” said Wright. “Nobody should live like this. These people at the Housing Authority literally told me that they’re just old. They don’t know no better. All they do is complain anyway.”

CEO of the Mobile Housing Authority, Michael Pierce, says he was never made aware of the situation, so he was blindsided.

“It was seven months ago,” said Pierce. “And we’re just now finding out about this, which was problematic for me to see a video that old if this was a problem. But the reality is we got to resolve it. It’s is taken care of. And we also wish our former contractor well also in her endeavors.”

He says all pest issues have been resolved, and that he and the Mobile Housing Authority takes pest infestations very seriously.

“We have what’s called housekeeping checks where managers go out on the property periodically,” said Pierce. “And they’ll go visit a tenant and go inside the unit just to make certain that they’re safe, that they’re not hoarding or they’re living in deplorable conditions.”

Since Wright left the Mobile Housing Authority, her love to clean has not gone down.

“I would love to clean for them,” said Wright. “I made that very clear. But I’m a cleaning company. Not a pest control.”