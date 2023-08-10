MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Black female firefighter, who was fired from her position at the Mobile Fire Rescue Department, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Mobile, according to court documents.

Kay’Ana Adams was fired from her position on Nov. 10, 2022, after she was investigated for a tattoo she had gotten on the back of her head.

Adams was allegedly investigated and interrogated for the tattoo when somebody put in a complaint. The city gave Adams the option to grow her hair out to hide the tattoo, which Adams did.

Weeks later, another complaint was made, this time regarding her hair being grown out and not being in compliance with the city’s policy, according to Adams. Three months after she got the tattoo, the department changed its policy to prohibit head tattoos above the neckline.

On the day she was fired, a photo of Adams’ tattoo was taken by a captain at her station. The tattoo was no longer able to be seen.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Adams after she was terminated.

“Definitely blindsided,” she said. “I never thought it would come to this, especially considering I was in compliance. I’m not necessarily out here trying to be disobedient and I’m not breaking any laws or anything like that, it’s just a tattoo. What’s behind me shouldn’t affect the work that’s in front of me.”

Mobile City Spokesperson at the time, Lawrence Battiste, confirmed to News 5 that other Mobile firefighters had tattoos that violated the department’s policy. Those firefighters, however, was not being terminated for violating the policy.

Adam’s lawsuit against the city claims she “faced sexist and racist remarks and discrimination from coworkers as a result of being a black, female, lesbian firefighter.” Adams claims firefighters discussed things such as how to tie a noose in front of her and called her names like “macho man,” among other names.

Adams confided in two captains with MFRD – Captain Jason Craig and Captain Rodrick Shoots Sr. All three of the firefighters are part of the Black Progressive Firefighters Association. Adams said the two captains were disciplined after they defended her on multiple occasions. Captain Craig was suspended and Captain Shoots was fired.

Battiste said Captain Shoots was fired for “attempting to obstruct a valid order from a superior officer, ignoring orders and using disrespectful and defiant language to a superior officer.” He said Captain Craig was suspended for 30 days for “insubordination, failure to follow orders from a superior officer and failure to investigate, document and report a violation of MFRD policy.”

In July, Shoots was named the Fire Chief for the City of Prichard. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told News 5, “Immediately after being hired, Chief Shoots got on the ground running. The future looks great for our citizen’s safety under the leadership of our new Fire Chief.”