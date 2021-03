MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former five-term Mobile County Sheriff has died.



Tom Purvis, 85, served as Sheriff of Mobile County for two decades, from 1975 to 1995.

Purvis passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, his family told WKRG News 5. He’s survived by his wife, four children, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.