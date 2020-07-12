Former Mobile County School Board Commissioner dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile County School Board Commissioner and well-known pastor Fleet L. Belle died yesterday afternoon at Springhill Medical Center.

Pastor Fleet L. Belle singing in his church in early July, 2020

Belle served two terms on the school board and served as pastor or Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile.

His daughter, Hope Belle-Payne tells WKRG News 5, he was 69 years old and passed 5 days from his 70th birthday.

“My father was the epitome of what a father and husband should be. He was a protector and provider to his family, friends, congregation, and the community. He blessed so many through his work in the community because he had the ability to preach the Word of God in such a way that was biblically sound as well as relatable. Most referred to him as the ‘City’s Pastor’ because he reached so many people throughout the city as well as the country through his daily broadcast of Noon Day Prayer on Gospel 900 WGOK.”

LATEST STORIES