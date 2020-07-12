MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile County School Board Commissioner and well-known pastor Fleet L. Belle died yesterday afternoon at Springhill Medical Center.
Belle served two terms on the school board and served as pastor or Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile.
His daughter, Hope Belle-Payne tells WKRG News 5, he was 69 years old and passed 5 days from his 70th birthday.
“My father was the epitome of what a father and husband should be. He was a protector and provider to his family, friends, congregation, and the community. He blessed so many through his work in the community because he had the ability to preach the Word of God in such a way that was biblically sound as well as relatable. Most referred to him as the ‘City’s Pastor’ because he reached so many people throughout the city as well as the country through his daily broadcast of Noon Day Prayer on Gospel 900 WGOK.”
LATEST STORIES
- 1 dead, multiple injured after passengers ejected from car fleeing deputy
- Candlelight vigil for people who died in police custody
- Former Mobile County School Board Commissioner dies
- Mass celebrated after fire damages centuries-old church
- Officers swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust, police say