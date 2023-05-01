MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District 6 councilman candidate Kyle Callaghan has been endorsed by three Mobile leaders, including a former Mobile County District Attorney.

Former District Attorney Ashley Rich, retired 28-year city councilman Reggie Copeland Sr. and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch have all endorsed Kyle Callaghan for the District 6 seat.

“I am humbled and honored to have the support of these three leaders who have served our community with distinction,” said Callaghan.

Callaghan is a 30-year retired law enforcement officer and a 30-year retired military reservist.

Rich said, “Kyle has been an outstanding investigator who had made out community safer. I am proud to endorse him for City Council, District 6.”

When Callaghan announced his running, he leaned into his law enforcement and military experience.

“Kyle took pride in his work, especially during his time as a Task Force Agent with the US

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). We executed many search warrants together and took

a lot of drugs off our streets. Kyle has the demeanor and patience to make a productive city

councilman for District 6,” said Sheriff Burch.

Former District 6 candidate Josh Woods also announced his running for the vacant seat. During the 2021 election, Woods and former city councilman Scott Jones went to the runoffs where Jones received the most votes, making him the District 6 city councilman.