MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile County Deputy Paul Bailey was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual abuse on his stepdaughters.

Back in 2018, the former deputy was facing rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges. He accepted a plea deal with lesser charges.

His two stepdaughters, Ashley Robicheux and Casey Richbourg were the victims. The abuse started when the girls were between the ages of 11 and 12. Now, they are 29 and 34 respectively.

His defense attorney, Dennis Knizley, said he was satisfied with the plea deal made in court today.

“We negotiated a plea of a misdemeanor and 90 days to serve,” said Knizley. “Essentially, that is the plea that the court imposed. You may have heard a lot of talk here today. But like any case, there’s another side to it.”

Johana Bucci represented the victims in court. She said they accepted this plea deal because Bailey would still have to suffer his consequences by having sexual abuse charges.

“He’s going to be a convicted sex offender. He’s going to have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life,” said Bucci. “He’ll never be able to do this again to any other girls. When they thought this through, we felt this was the best direction to go in.”

The consequences that Bailey is suffering isn’t enough according to the two victims. They decided to come forward and share what this day in court meant to them. They wished that the sentence was harsher, but no amount of time can take back what they had to go through.

“This means that I can go home and take care of my kids,” said Robicheux, “This was what I needed to do. I don’t think any amount of time was enough.”

“Am I happy he got 90 days? No.” said Richbourg. “But, there couldn’t have been anything to make us feel justice 100 percent for what happened to us.”

During the hearing, his stepdaughters expressed the trauma they’ve experience under Bailey. After they gave their statements, Judge Windom asked Bailey if he wanted to make a comment. He declined to comment.