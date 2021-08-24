Former McGill-Toolen star Ito Smith joins Vikings

Running back was released earlier this month by the Arizona Cardinals

EAGAN, Minn (WKRG) — Former McGill-Toolen star Ito Smith has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

A 2018 fourth-round pick by the Falcons, Smith rushed 175 times for 689 yards and six touchdowns during his three seasons in Atlanta. He was waived in April and spent a little more than a week with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. Smith ran twice for six yards in Arizona’s first preseason game.

Smith joins a crowded Minnesota backfield featuring Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, veteran Ameer Abdullah, and rookies Kenny Nwangwu and A.J. Rose, Jr.

Smith will wear number 20 with the Vikings. He joins another Mobile area player on the Minnesota roster: defensive tackle Michael Pierce of Daphne.