MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Former McGill-Toolen High School standout Bubba Thompson is making his Major League Baseball debut Thursday night for the Texas Rangers. Thompson is starting in left field and batting ninth in the lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson, a former first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2017 MLB Draft, was selected by the Rangers straight out of high school. Thompson spent limited time in rookie ball, just 30 games, before quickly advancing in the Rangers’ farm system and eventually reaching Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express by the beginning of the 2022 season.

Thompson has played exceptionally well during his time in the Triple-A hitting .303 along with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in. Thompson swiped 49 bags in just 80 games, good for a Round Rock Express franchise record.

Thompson’s former high school baseball coach, Tim Becker, couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity the two-sport star (baseball and football) has with the Rangers.

“Bubba was one of those guys when he was in high school, every time he got on base, he ran. Steal second, steal third, you know it’s really exciting to see a minor league player that has 49 stolen bases right now and we are still a month or two away from the season being over. His numbers are outstanding and it doesn’t surprise me a bit that he’s had chance now to make it to the major leagues.”

News 5 has learned Thompson’s family is in Arlington, TX. to cheer on Bubba in his MLB debut. The Rangers currently sit in third place in the American League West division with a 46-58 record.

McGill-Toolen High School has plenty to be proud of as Thompson’s quarterback in high school was current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was selected with the No. 88 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after record-breaking seasons with the University of South Alabama. Thompson committed to the University of Alabama before being drafted in 2017.