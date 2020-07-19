Former Mayor of Prichard announces candidacy

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mayor of Prichard Ron Davis has announced his candidacy for the Office of Mayor of Prichard.

Ron Davis said in his news release “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

You can read the full news release below:

