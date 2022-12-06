MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Leflore High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of committing sexual acts with a student, according to the Mobile Jail Log.
Zachary Calhoun, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and booked into Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m. His charges include school employee sex act (x2) and first-degree sexual abuse.
Officials with the Mobile County Public School System said allegations were made back in 2021 about Calhoun having “misconduct with a student.” MCPSS allegedly terminated Calhoun immediately. Officials with the school board said they contacted the Child Advocacy Center and the Mobile Police Department.
