Former interim chief Hodge leaves Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge retired from the force on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Hodge has retired from the City of Mobile Police Department after 38 years of service. He rose to the rank of Captain internally and was appointed to Assistant Chief of Operations in April 2018.

Hodge was placed in the interim seat in March, after former chief Lawrence Battiste was promoted to the city’s Public Safety Director. Hodge was among the six candidates nominated for the top job, but Major Paul Prine was selected for the position by Mayor Stimpson.

We spoke with Hodge previously and he said he decided to turn in his resignation after the announcement of the new chief. After that announcement, he felt there wasn’t much growth left for him within the department after his long tenure there.