Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD.
Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary.
Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road at around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 and took cash from the register.
Rouse left the store before police arrived. Police got a search warrant the following day at Rouse’s house and found the cash.
Rouse was also charged with driving while revoked and no seatbelt from outstanding warrants in May 23.
