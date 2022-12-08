Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD.

Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary.

Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road at around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 and took cash from the register.

Rouse left the store before police arrived. Police got a search warrant the following day at Rouse’s house and found the cash.

Rouse was also charged with driving while revoked and no seatbelt from outstanding warrants in May 23.