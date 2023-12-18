MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Faith Academy teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual contact with a student.

Jonathan Sauers, 45, of Semmes, was arrested on March 14 after deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a report that he was having sexual contact with a student at Faith Academy.

Sauers was a teacher and boy’s soccer coach at the school.

Semmes Police received a call on March 13 from a 16-year-old girl’s parents regarding concerns about a sexual act with a teacher. SPD then contacted MCSO, who took the report.

Deputies went to the home of the girl, and she told them she had been “engaged in a sexual act” with Sauers. The girl was one of Sauers’ students.

According to deputies, the girl told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to pick up school supplies, but her parents grew concerned after an hour and a half had passed without her returning.

Her parents went to the Walmart parking lot and found her car but searched Walmart and could not find her. A deputy later located the girl walking down Moffett Road.

Deputies said these sexual encounters had been going on for several months.