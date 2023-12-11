MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former employee of a local business is accused of shooting into the workplace during an argument Saturday.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the Urban R US on Broad Street for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers were told that a former employee had shot multiple rounds into the building during an argument with the victim, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

