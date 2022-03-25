MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shootings and violence are reported nearly every day in Mobile.

Ryan Davis is now a pastor, he’s sharing his story to try and shed light on what he sees in the juvenile community and how he hopes to help.

19 shootings in one weekend. Two teens were killed in the violence in a shooting at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea.

“It bothers me almost to the point where it saddens me to tears. Why? Because I really think all of this violence we have -it doesn’t have to be. We can stop it,” said Davis. He continued, “Because a lot of violence don’t come from serious situations. It’s small things, it’s arguments, it’s girls, it’s dice games things of this nature. And a lot of people don’t know how to communicate, we don’t teach conflict resolution.”

Pastor Ryan Davis now preaches at his church Ambassadors Assembly. 10 years ago, his life looked a lot different.

“Drugs, sex, alcoholism, selling drugs and all of that type of stuff,” said Davis.

He was in and out of jail from 2002 to 2012. He says he knows firsthand what it was like to be young and into violence.

“Me, myself in those situations, and me being up at night on drugs and with guns and you know going to shoot guys, and me just feeling like I’m hopeless no one loves me so you know what I’m going to get it how I live and that was my motto and that is what I’m seeing out here with our kids and our community,” said Davis.

He says love from several pastors about 12 years ago helped him get onto the right track.. and”That’s my purpose to take the broken and the hopeless and tell them ‘listen, you’re not hopeless, you have light, you have a destiny. I know it may seem like no one’s around and it may seem like your future and your destiny is just done, but look at my life.'”

Davis now returns that love he was given to people who are currently struggling. He says he hopes others will do that too.. and believes that will at least put a dent in the violence we’ve seen.