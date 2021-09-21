Former Creola police officer charged with attempted murder after allegedly tying rope around inmate’s neck, beating him

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) – A former Creola police officer is now being charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tied a rope around an inmate’s neck and beat him.

Gary Davis was indicted for the upgraded charged and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. He was released early Tuesday morning.

Court documents show Davis was originally charged with assault back in May in relation to the incident. but after a grand jury reviewed the case, the charges against him were upgraded to attempted murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree kidnapping.

The alleged incident happened on April 21 while Davis was working as an officer inside the Creola jail.

Following the incident, Davis was fired.

At this time, no date has been set for a jury trial.