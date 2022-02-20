MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard announced the passing of Prichard Water and Sewer Board member and former Mayor Ron Davis on Feb. 20, 2022.
Davis served as the mayor from 2004 until 2012. Read the news release below:
“During this time of our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and benevolence, in which words cannot describe how sorry we are in the passing of our friends, and Former Mayor of Prichard, Ron Davis. Our love goes out to the entire family, because we know dealing with any loss is never easy.
May God be with the family of Ron Davis in this very sad time, and as a collective body representing the people of Prichard, Alabama, we are praying for his family and friends, and will keep them in our thoughts during this time.
May God grant the family the strength to bear this loss, and may he continue to bless the family and keep them in his care.”Mayor Jimmie W. Gardner, City of Prichard