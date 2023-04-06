MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After resigning from his position as Mobile City Councilmember for District 6, Scott Jones is now speaking out, telling reporters the reason behind his resignation. Aside from the council’s continued support for AltaPointe, he says he felt that the mayor “politically stabbed him in the back.”

Jones resigned from his position on Tuesday. He made his announcement during the Mobile City Council meeting, leaving a few members visibly surprised.

Jones has been very outspoken about the importance of mental health resources in Mobile. He says when addressing the issues of mental health, he feels ignored on the council.

Jones has also been very outspoken about AltaPointe, wanting a full investigation of their facilities.

Jones also claims that Mayor Sandy Stimpson would agree with Jones about his concerns with AltaPointe.

“There’s witnesses to this,” said Jones. “The mayor pats me on the back, I am so proud that you are taking on AltaPointe because somebody needs to do it.”

Jones’ concerns with the facility follow a $7 million verdict of a sexual abuse of young man in an AltaPointe facility. Since that verdict, Jones has called for Tuerk Schlesinger to step down from his position as CEO.

Jones said Mayor Stimpson showed his support toward AltaPointe during their pre-council meeting, prompting Jones to feel that his voice didn’t matter on the council.

“The moment that he embraced AltaPointe,” said Jones. “He made a political statement that just cut my legs out from under me with everything I’ve been trying to do. You just politically stab me in the back.”

In response to Jones’ claims, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Council President CJ Small sent us a statement:

Mr. Jones’s comments are a mischaracterization of the positive working relationship between the administration and the City Council. It is true that Mr. Jones, the administration and other councilmembers do from time to time have a difference of opinion, as is expected in any form of representative government. However, the Mayor, City Council and staff work closely and tirelessly together to move the city forward. We will continue that same spirit of collaboration and cooperation in the coming months as we work to fill Mr. Jones’s vacancy. We wish him well in his future endeavors. Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Council President C.J. Small

AltaPointe also responding to Jones’ claims about the allegations of abuse in their facilites, responding to us in a statement:

AltaPointe’s goal is to provide the quality care that Alabamians deserve. We take all complaints and incident reports seriously and investigate each one thoroughly in a robust process. If a complaint is valid and an incident is confirmed, AltaPointe takes appropriate disciplinary action. There is also a path for complaints through the Alabama Department of Mental Health. As a state-funded and regulated entity, we fall under their oversight and cooperate with all of their investigative processes. AltaPointe

Jones’ resignation is effective immediately, so the city is now working a special election to fill the District 6 seat.