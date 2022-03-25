MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning.

According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which was set at $6000.

The indictment released by the Mobile District Attorney’s Office stated that Norris injured another person by kneeing him about the body and/or head.