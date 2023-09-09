CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris was sentenced to 30 days in jail by a federal judge Friday for kneeing a man in the abdomen while he was arresting him in June of 2021.

Norris faced two federal charges. He was charged with one count of depravation of rights under color of law and one count of witness tampering. His witness tampering charge came from him giving a misleading statement to investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency when they were investigating the incident.

He pleaded guilty to those federal charges in June 2023.

Court documents show that he was ordered to pay restitution to the victim, but that amount is unclear.