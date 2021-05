MOBILE/WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Citronelle, Millry, and Leroy High School coach has been charged with solicitation of a child and distributing obscene images to a child.

Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris identifies him as William “Billy” Gardner. Jail records show Gardner was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Norris believes there are ‘many other victims.’

The chief will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. WKRG News 5 plans to be there.