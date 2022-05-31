MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Executive Director of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority is now facing a criminal charge of theft. 55-year-old Virginia Huddleston was charged with 3rd-degree felony theft. She was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail Friday and bonded out less than an hour later.

This comes after she was indicted by a Mobile County grand jury earlier this month. The indictment says sometime between March 2nd, 2020 to June 26th, 2020 Huddleston allegedly stole from the housing authority through credit card use and the purchase of flooring materials. The value of the alleged theft is between $500 – $1,499.

In October 2020 the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant on the Semmes home she lived in with her husband Darryl Wilson. Both were former members of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority. You can read the indictment here.