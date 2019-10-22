Former BayBears key elements of Nationals World Series roster

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Four of the Nats 25 players at one time played for the Mobile BayBears

Four former Mobile BayBears will be trying to win a World Series title with the Washington Nationals beginning Tuesday night.



Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start Game 1 Tuesday night for the Nats in Houston against the American League Champion Astros. Scherzer went 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA in 27 starts in the regular season.



Scherzer was named the best player in BayBears franchise history by WKRG News 5. He played in Mobile in 2007.



Former BayBear Patrick Corbin is the Nationals likely starter for Game 3 Friday night in Washington. Corbin struckout 12 in five innings last week as the Nationals won Game 4 of the National League Championship Series completing a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.



Former BayBear Adam Eaton is Washington’s starting right fielder. He was a teammate of Corbin on Mobile’s 2011 Southern League Championship team.



Gerardo Parra is the fourth former BayBears on the Nats roster. The veteran has served as a reserve outfielder but could get a World Series start in the games in Houston when the designated hitter will be in use. Juan Soto could be the DH, with Parra starting in his place in left field.



There are no former BayBears on the Astros roster. Wade Miley, who played in Mobile in 2010-11, has been left off Houston’s World Series roster. Miley started 33 games for the Astros this year, going 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA, but posted dismal numbers in September.

