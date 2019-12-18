Former baseball All-Star Jake Peavy serenades children in hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former baseball All-Star Jake Peavy brightened up USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital Wednesday. He and his friend performed Christmas carols for children in the infusion center. They sang, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and even, “Happy Birthday” to a 16-year-old who was celebrating her birthday.

Peavy spent plenty of time with the patients to take their minds off their treatments. When a little patient pointed to his World Series ring, Peavy even took it off and let the child wear it!

This is the third year that Peavy has visited sick children at the hospital.

