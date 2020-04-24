Former Mobile City Councilman Thomas Sullivan dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- One group in Mobile who has donated more than 4,000 masks to hospital workers say a person is profiting off their hard work. The founder of Sewing Good told News 5 she wants to warn other groups who are trying to do good.

Holly Morris works in healthcare and started the group because she and her co-workers needed masks, but she never expected her group's good acts could get taken advantage of.