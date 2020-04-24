Former Mobile City Councilman Thomas Sullivan dies

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile City Council member has passed away.

Thomas Sullivan served from 1989 to 2001 representing District 2.

Peters Park on Catherine Street was renamed in his honor.

