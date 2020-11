(WKRG) — Be careful what you click online!

Reps for Foosackly’s are sharing a warning today about a bogus post circulating on Facebook. It tries to get people to click a link to register for a contest but it isn’t actually a legit contest. The real Foosackly’s has nothing to do with this post.

So don’t respond, don’t repost, and certainly don’t click on the link!

