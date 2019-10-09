foosackly’s hiring event Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a job in the service industry today may be your day. foosackly’s is holding a hiring event on 10/9/19 to look for new employees for their Daphne and Mobile locations.

The event is at the Mobile Marriott from noon until 4 pm. “The company offers great benefits to its employees, which include opportunities for advancement, health insurance for full-time crew members, and a free meal during every shift worked. In addition, foosackly’s also stages company-wide events for its employees each year, such as movie nights and holiday parties,” according to a news release. You can download and print an application in advance at foocrew.net

