“Food for Thought” luncheon highlights need to get felons back to work

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ransom Ministries is all about putting faith into action. The Ministry held its annual luncheon today, emceed by News 5’s Devon Walsh. The ministry is centered around helping the poor, and those with criminal records get job and life-skills training. Mobile Public Safety Director, James Barber, was the keynote speaker. He highlighted his Second Chance program to allow felons to erase part of their criminal record if they remain drug-free.

Here is the mission statement for Ransom Ministries.

Ransom Ministries believes following Jesus can break the cycles of poverty and transform individuals, families, communities, and the world.

Ransom Ministries empowers people to overcome spiritual, relational and material poverty through knowing Jesus and utilizing their God-given gifts and talents in their work. Ransom Ministries

Ransom Ministries recently started an electronics recycling program to raise funds for its job-training program. News 5 featured the program earlier this year. You can see that story here.

