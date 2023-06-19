MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Efforts to revitalize Mobile’s Africatown Community continue. A simple food drive is trying to address the problem of food deserts in urban areas. It’s a big problem with no quick solutions–a food desert is an urban area any place where fresh, healthy food options are hard to access. Some don’t have the ability to drive several miles to a supermarket.

A twice-monthly food drive is sponsored by the Africatown Community Development Corporation and the city of Mobile.

They do food distributions at the Rev. Robert L. Hope Community Center every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. Former Major Leaguer Cleon Jones is part of that effort. He says many people in this part of Mobile are under economic stress and the community finds it hard to grow.

“We’re able to do things in the community to relieve the pressure on the population and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to grow the population. When I was a boy in this neighborhood, it was over 16,000 people. Now we’re down under 2,000,” said Cleon Jones. This is one of the community projects put together by the Africatown Community Development Corporation. Jones says this is the community that saved the story of the Clotilda and the story of the Clotilda–with its reach and ability to stir outside interest, will help save the community.