MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a food delivery driver was carjacked on Cary Hamilton Road Wednesday night.

MPD responded to 6901 Cary Hamilton Rd at the Green Meadows Apartment in reference to a carjacking. When police arrived, they discovered that the victim was at the location delivering food. The victim was approached by two unknown males wearing masks. One of the unknown subjects was armed with a gun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle.

MPD says the victim complied and gave the subjects the keys to his car. The subjects fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.