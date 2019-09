MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fonde Elementary School is hosting the Second Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Charity Basketball game on Friday, September 20.

The game starts at 1 p.m. at Davidson High School located at 3900 Pleasant Valley Road.

The Mobile Police Department will defend their title against the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Admission is $5 at the door and all proceeds go to Aubreigh’s Army Foundation.