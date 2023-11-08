MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Focus Empowers is hosting its annual one-day Focus Women’s Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Central Midtown.
The keynote speaker for the conference will be Tafeni L. English-Reif, who is the director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Alabama State Office.
The conference is presented by Stand-Up Mobile and “aims to encourage, educate, and empower attendees through informative panels, workshops, inspirational speakers, vendors, and more,” according to a news release.
There will be networking opportunities during session breaks and the “Cocktails, Mocktails, & Munchies,” which will be held at the Springhill Medical Expo Hall.
Other sessions and panels include:
● Speak Up: Using Citizen Engagement to Enhance Transparency with moderator Teresa Fox Bettis and panelists Shalela Dowdy, Katie Herndon, and Jenny O. Arras
● Acknowledge Your Superpower with Dr. Doretha Walker
● Inner Honesty and Groundwork for Lasting Change with Sybil Nance
● Meditation and Healing Sounds with C. Pichoff-Delorca
● How to Activate Your Brand with Social Media Presenter to be announced
● Lead Confidently with Tarah Keech
● Women’s Health in Post-Roe Alabama with moderator Devin Ford and panelists Jennifer M. Scalici, M.D. – Gynecologic Oncologist, and Lauren Lambrecht, M.D. – Gynecology and Obstetrics
● Understanding Menopause with Dr. Lauren Self
● Empowering Yourself by Controlling Your Finances with Danisha McCarter
Tickets to the conference are available on the Focus Empowers website.