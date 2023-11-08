MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Focus Empowers is hosting its annual one-day Focus Women’s Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Central Midtown.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Tafeni L. English-Reif, who is the director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Alabama State Office.

The conference is presented by Stand-Up Mobile and “aims to encourage, educate, and empower attendees through informative panels, workshops, inspirational speakers, vendors, and more,” according to a news release.

There will be networking opportunities during session breaks and the “Cocktails, Mocktails, & Munchies,” which will be held at the Springhill Medical Expo Hall.

Other sessions and panels include:

● Speak Up: Using Citizen Engagement to Enhance Transparency with moderator Teresa Fox Bettis and panelists Shalela Dowdy, Katie Herndon, and Jenny O. Arras

● Acknowledge Your Superpower with Dr. Doretha Walker

● Inner Honesty and Groundwork for Lasting Change with Sybil Nance

● Meditation and Healing Sounds with C. Pichoff-Delorca

● How to Activate Your Brand with Social Media Presenter to be announced

● Lead Confidently with Tarah Keech

● Women’s Health in Post-Roe Alabama with moderator Devin Ford and panelists Jennifer M. Scalici, M.D. – Gynecologic Oncologist, and Lauren Lambrecht, M.D. – Gynecology and Obstetrics

● Understanding Menopause with Dr. Lauren Self

● Empowering Yourself by Controlling Your Finances with Danisha McCarter

Tickets to the conference are available on the Focus Empowers website.